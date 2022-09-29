WWE legend says Vince McMahon hated stars adding weight; feels that's why he was released

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks the company released him because he put on weight.

Long debuted as a referee in WWE before transitioning to the role of SmackDown General Manager. The veteran star was let go by the company in June 2014 and has made a few guest appearances since.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Long opened up about his WWE exit. The 75-year-old star said that he put on some weight as he was stressed out, which could've been why he was released.

"I was stressed a little bit. I put on some weight. So I think that had a lot to do with it. I'm not blaming WWE, I'm blaming myself, because I got low stress," said Long.

He continued by saying that Vince McMahon hated wrestlers adding weight and blamed himself as a reason for his release from the company.

"And then after a while being stressed out after four or five years I started riding with certain people. I won't call their name, because I don't want to put them out there. But anyway, I started back to smoking weed and I mess around and failed one of the drug tests and put that weight on. And I know Vince hates that. He hates the weight and Mark will tell you about that. So I blamed myself. I was the cause of my release. But you know, they were gonna do it anyway. But I think I helped them," said the veteran star. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Long said that he did not use marijuana for long as the company had a strict drug policy that he wanted to abide by due to his respect for Vince McMahon.

WWE legend Teddy Long was trending on social media recently

The former SmackDown General Manager was recently trending on Twitter just after it was noticed by several stars that Long blocked them on the social media site.

He later clarified that his Twitter account was hacked and that the hacker was the one responsible for the mass blocking.

Long seems to have capitalized on his recent popularity by launching a new line of merchandise, with the words 'You got blocked, Playa' emblazoned on the front of the shirt.

