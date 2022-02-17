Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox didn't feel she fit the company demo

Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox recently spoke out about her 2021 release from the company.

Nox was featured in developmental shows NXT and NXT UK in several notable feuds, challenging unsuccessfully for the Women's Championships. She was even supposed to feature in a WarGames match at TakeOver but was attacked by Dakota Kai before the match, keeping her out of action.

In 2021, Nox debuted on the SmackDown brand alongside fellow NXT call-up Shotzi, defeating Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in their first match. However, they split, and Nox was drafted to RAW but never featured on the show before her release on November 18th, 2021.

Speaking to Into The Danger Zone recently, however, the former star expressed a sense of relief in her release from the company. She explained that she didn't feel she fit into where the company was heading.

"It's a lot of different things. Everyone is walking on eggshells. With all the releases happening, you kind of feel, 'it could be me next.' I just had this feeling where I wasn't...not welcome, but as such wanted; I don't fit the demographic that they're looking for. I'm a five-foot six blonde-brunette girl, covered in tattoos," Nox said (H/T Fightful)

Tegan Nox tested positive for Covid before Raw taping

After moving to the red brand, the Welsh Superstar was released before appearing on the show.

Although Tegan Nox did go for a RAW taping in Texas, but she was sent home following a positive Covid-19 test.

"I didn't even make it to a RAW taping. I switched brands, technically went to a RAW taping in Texas, got COVID, was told I tested positive, and had to drive sixteen hours on my own, straight home, and after that never went to a RAW taping, ever," Nox recalled.

