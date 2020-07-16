Tegan Nox finally comments on her relationship, reveals backstage reaction

Tegan Nox came out last week on Instagram when she posted a photo with her girlfriend, Sierra St. Pierre. The picture was also published on Sierra St. Pierre's Instagram account with a caption that confirmed the WWE NXT Superstar's relationship.

Tegan Nox has now commented on the relationship. Newsweek interviewed the #1 contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Title, and she opened up on the incredible reactions that she received after going public about her relationship.

Nox explained that her situation was always the 'don't ask, don't tell' type of scenario, but she finally knew it was the right time. Tegan Nox felt that she had found the right person who she loves, and it was the ideal time to come out.

While Tegan Nox admitted that there are people who don't agree with the choice, ninety-nine percent of the reactions have been positive. She received several texts and messages from her friends and colleagues, and that reaffirmed her opinion about there being many good and understanding people in the world.

"My life has always been a "don't ask, don't tell" situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you've found the right one you're in love with. It was the right time to do that. The reaction has been great. There are a few people who obviously don't agree with that, but 99 percent of the reactions have been positive. I've got texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It's great to see that there are so many nice people in the world."

Sonya Deville helped Tegan Nox in going public about her relationship

Sonya Deville, who is recognized as the first female Superstar to come out in the WWE, talked to Tegan Nox even before the NXT Superstar decided to announce her relationship.

Deville, as expected, proved to be of big help to Nox as she gave her phone number to the NXT Superstar and was always available for support. Nox said that she was in regular contact with Sonya Deville and the SmackDown Superstar had a significant role to play in the decision to make the news of her relationship public.

"I actually talked to Sonya before I even did this. She was a big, big help. She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it. She's a massive help with the fans, because my family knew but my fans didn't. So she helped me bring it out to the public."