Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and multiple other superstars seen in attendance at a non-WWE show during WrestleMania 40 week

WWE stars Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Kayden Carter were recently in attendance at the GCW Bloodsport X show.

The show featured RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler in action against current TNA Superstar, Masha Slamovich. Baszler was accompanied to the ring by Zoey Stark. Meanwhile, Slamovich had Jordynne Grace in her corner. Earlier this year, Grace competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

A photo of Nox, Niven, and the other female WWE stars attending GCW Bloodsport X quickly went viral on social media.

Check out the photo of the superstars from the Stamford-based company attending Bloodsport X:

The aforementioned female superstars weren't the only ones from the company attending GCW Bloodsport X. CM Punk, Nia Jax, and Braun Strowman were also spotted in the crowd. Punk was also seen chatting with deathmatch legend Nick Gage.

At Bloodsport X, NXT sensation Charlie Dempsey was also in action. He defeated Matt Makowski via submission.

Josh Barnett stated that he has a good relationship with people at WWE

Josh Barnett opened up about bringing Shayna Baszler and having her compete at GCW Bloodsport X.

Speaking on Under The Ring Podcast, Barnett discussed his relationship with the people in WWE. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion stated that he and the folks at the Stamford-based company have a certain level of trust. Barnett said:

"I guess the easiest way to describe it is just through my relationships with people there, that’s really what it comes down to. And with anybody, when speaking of a promotion, you’re always going to want to - if you’re going to do anything outside of it - you want a certain level of trust and consideration given to you."

Shayna Baszler is currently in a tag team with Zoey Stark on Monday Night RAW. The duo recently teamed up with Tegan Nox in a losing effort against Damage CTRL.

