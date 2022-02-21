How Tegan Nox found out WWE were ending her run with tag team partner

Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox has revealed how she found out that Shotzi would no longer be teaming up with her.

Both Tegan Nox and Shotzi first made their WWE debuts on NXT, where they gained a strong following from the ever-faithful audience in Orlando. However, when both superstars debuted on the main roster, it was clear that the upper management of WWE had very few plans for the two superstars.

In a recent conversation with Chris Denker on the Into The Danger Zone podcast, Tegan Nox spoke of the surprising way she found out that WWE had decided to split her team with Shotzi:

“It was pretty difficult. Me and Shotzi got quite close during that whole stint. I was driving, Shotzi was in the seat next to me, and Toni [Storm] was in the back, and she said “oh my god, you’re on Raw, we’re on Raw.” Then she went “wait, no, I’m still on SmackDown. They made a mistake.” H/T EWrestling

The two superstars had great chemistry in NXT and on WWE's main roster.

She was also asked if she had any clue if the split was going to come.

“No idea. We were number one contenders for like 6, 7 weeks. We won God knows how many number one contendership matches. But no, they didn’t give us any indication. We just found out on Twitter." H/T EWrestling

With undeniable talent as well as plenty of years on her side, the future still looks very bright for Tegan Nox's wrestling career.

Tegan Nox wants to face the best of AEW and Impact Wrestling

Nixon Newell @TeganNoxWWE_ One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? 🤷🏻‍♀️ One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/QxrI0LpMEG

Despite being released from WWE in late 2021, Nox is in a positive headspace and is ready to get back into the ring.

In her conversation on Into the Danger Zone, the former NXT star gave off a few names that she would like to wrestle within the future.

“There are so many people from so many different companies that I want to work with. I’d like to work with Ruby Soho again, I’d love to work with her. Actually have time with Deonna to go longer than three minutes, including entrances. Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Serena Deeb, let me wrestle Serena, my God, and Taylor Wilde. I have such a huge list of people I want to work with.” H/T EWrestling

Nox, now known by her real name as Nixon Newell, is in fantastic physical condition as she prepares to enter the ring again.

Like many other talents, do you think Tegan Nox was underutilized during her time in WWE? and which stars outside of World Wrestling Entertainment are you looking forward to seeing her face off against? Let us know in the comments section below.

