'Tell me I did not see that!' - WWE fans go wild after Stephanie Vaquer and Hall of Famer feature in unusual video

Stephanie Vaquer's stocks have risen rapidly since she signed a contract with WWE. The Chilean has been competing on NXT and is the NXT Women’s Champion. Recently, she made her presence felt on the main roster too when she challenged the women’s world champion IYO SKY on RAW after WrestleMania.

Ad

Vaquer has also been praised for her pro wrestling style and athletic physique. Her signature move, Devil’s Kiss, attracts a major response from fans and commentators, most notably Booker T. The Hall of Famer’s insane reaction to Stephanie’s signature move has almost become a tradition on the developmental brand that leaves many bemused.

Recently, the latest iteration of the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K25, released its New Wave Pack DLC, which includes five playable characters. Stephanie Vaquer is one of them. The game has also added Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss move.

Ad

Trending

A fan shared a clip from the game on X/Twitter simulating an intergender match featuring Stephanie and Booker T, where the Chilean superstar was seen executing her signature move on the Hall of Famer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip went viral on social media and evoked a hilarious reaction from the fans, with an overwhelming majority of fans mockingly claiming Booker T’s fantasy had come true. A fan even wrote that the Hall of Famer checked off one item from his bucket list, and another expressed that he couldn’t believe what he just saw.

Below are some reactions:

Fan reactions to viral WWE 2K25 clip (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

Stephanie Vaquer calls out a top RAW Superstar for a dream WWE match

While speaking in an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling’s veteran journalist Bill Apter, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer called out RAW’s top woman, Rhea Ripley, for a dream bout, in her native language.

Ad

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," said Vaquer.

Recently, two other NXT talents, Giulia and Roxanne Perez, appeared on the red brand and were engaged in a short feud against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It is unclear if both stars have been moved to the main roster yet though.

It will be interesting to see whether Triple H’s creative team moves Vaquer to the main roster or if the star continues her dominance on the developmental brand for some more time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More