'Tell me I did not see that!' - WWE fans go wild after Stephanie Vaquer and Hall of Famer feature in unusual video

Stephanie Vaquer's stocks have risen rapidly since she signed a contract with WWE. The Chilean has been competing on NXT and is the NXT Women’s Champion. Recently, she made her presence felt on the main roster too when she challenged the women’s world champion IYO SKY on RAW after WrestleMania.
Vaquer has also been praised for her pro wrestling style and athletic physique. Her signature move, Devil’s Kiss, attracts a major response from fans and commentators, most notably Booker T. The Hall of Famer’s insane reaction to Stephanie’s signature move has almost become a tradition on the developmental brand that leaves many bemused.
Recently, the latest iteration of the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K25, released its New Wave Pack DLC, which includes five playable characters. Stephanie Vaquer is one of them. The game has also added Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss move.
A fan shared a clip from the game on X/Twitter simulating an intergender match featuring Stephanie and Booker T, where the Chilean superstar was seen executing her signature move on the Hall of Famer.
The clip went viral on social media and evoked a hilarious reaction from the fans, with an overwhelming majority of fans mockingly claiming Booker T’s fantasy had come true. A fan even wrote that the Hall of Famer checked off one item from his bucket list, and another expressed that he couldn’t believe what he just saw.
Below are some reactions:
Stephanie Vaquer calls out a top RAW Superstar for a dream WWE match
While speaking in an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling’s veteran journalist Bill Apter, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer called out RAW’s top woman, Rhea Ripley, for a dream bout, in her native language.
"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," said Vaquer.
Recently, two other NXT talents, Giulia and Roxanne Perez, appeared on the red brand and were engaged in a short feud against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It is unclear if both stars have been moved to the main roster yet though.
It will be interesting to see whether Triple H’s creative team moves Vaquer to the main roster or if the star continues her dominance on the developmental brand for some more time.