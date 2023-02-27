"Tell me you're a mark" - Dutch Mantell says WWE made the right decision by having Sami Zayn lose in Montreal (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on Sami Zayn not winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell took shots at Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez for their views on a storyline involving Roman Reigns. The two wrestling analysts had suggested that Zayn should've dethroned Roman in Montreal.

He further discussed how WWE has pushed Reigns as the top guy of the company over the last three years and it wouldn't have made sense for Sami Zayn to beat him.

"Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez had this big long a** discussion about Sami should've won in Montreal, I don't get it. So I come up with the line, tell me you're a mark without telling me you're a mark. So they're out there saying, 'It would've been a great moment in WWE', granted. They said, 'Oh yeah, but he can beat him down the road but it wouldn't be like Montreal', no it wouldn't it be," said Mantell.

Mantell continued:

"But I think they worked on this, on Roman, for three years, for him to go up against Sami, who is the weakest one of all of them and lose, that wouldn't even fare good for anybody. I don't think it would even help Sami because Sami needs Roman, he needs The Bloodline because that's what got him over. Without them, I don't know where he would be. He would probably still be the third or fourth match but he fit in this perfectly because he wanted to be with them so bad. Finally got it and we knew it would end up this way but the way they went into it, brilliant." (12:55 to 14:13)

Watch the latest edition of Smack Talk:

Dutch Mantell further explained why Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn was "brilliant"

In continuation of the same conversation, Dutch Mantell said that WWE's decision to have Roman Reigns go over in Montreal was the right choice.

He further termed Elimination Chamber as "brilliant", considering that Sami Zayn's angle with The Bloodline will continue going forward. He said:

"So, don't give it away on the first night. The old saying in wrestling is, 'They will come to see the good guy win' but if he [Sami Zayn] had won, he goes up against Roman, they will not come to see the bad guy win. They just won't do that. I mean, later on, the mood could change on it but I think, what they did on Elimination Chamber was brilliant and they know what they're doing and they would have to almost revamp everything and they're not going to do that," added Mantell. [14:14-14:37]

