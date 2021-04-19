"Tell them the truth" - Former writer slams WWE over recent releases including Billie Kay, Samoa Joe [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on the Superstars recently released by WWE. Russo felt that WWE were not giving the actual reason for the releases.

WWE made a number of releases last week after WrestleMania including a couple of names that surprised many fans.

I'm told John Laurinaitis has been making the calls to talent and citing budget cuts as the reason for the WWE releases — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 15, 2021

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo opened up about the recent releases from WWE. Russo slated WWE for saying that the reason for the releases was budget cuts when the company had such a profitable year.

Russo believes that budget cuts aren't the real reason, and the Superstars who were let go deserve to hear the truth:

"Budget cuts? There are no budget cuts. You just got $23 billion and you're not being honest with them. You're not telling them 'we feel like we can't get you over' or this or that. Tell them the truth. Bro, I will tell you, wrestlers don't like the truth so a lot of times when you tell a wrestler the truth, now you got heat with them which is why I understood when agents and people in management lied to them. Because if you tell them the truth, they got heat with you. You lie to them... I don't know, it makes them feel better? Do The IIconics feel better today because they're told 'budget cuts'? I don't know, maybe it does."

WWE recently released a number of Superstars

We have seen WWE release Superstars right after WrestleMania over the years and this year was no different. 10 Superstars were released by WWE and the list contained a number of surprises including Samoa Joe.

Advertisement

Both former members of The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, were let go by WWE in a move which also surprised many fans. WWE veteran Mickie James was also amongst the list of talent let go.

Other Superstars who were released include Wesley Blake, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Mojo Rawley. Another release that surprised a lot of people was that of Chelsea Green.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the video.