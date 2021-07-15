"Temporary short hair"- Alexa Bliss shows off new look

Alexa Bliss has posted a new story on her official Instagram handle in which she can be seen showing off her "temporary short hair."

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on the WWE RAW roster, and she is doing some of the best work of her career as a demented entity who possesses supernatural powers. Bliss' character isn't everyone's cup of tea, but she is surely enjoying her gimmick if one of her recent tweets is any indication.

Alexa Bliss is rocking a new look with shorter hair

Alexa Bliss in WWE

Alexa Bliss regularly promotes her WWE RAW appearances and matches on her official Instagram handle. She also occasionally gives a sneak peek into her personal life via her posts and stories on the platform. Alexa Bliss' latest story caught the attention of her fans. Bliss now boasts a temporary short hair look, and you can check it out in the screenshot below:

Alexa Bliss' temporary short hair look

You can also head over to Alexa Bliss' Instagram account to see the story. Bliss is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent memorym and she is one of the most followed superstars on Instagram with her 5.3 million followers.

Alexa Bliss has done it all in WWE; she has won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in the past on multiple occasions. She has also held the Women's Tag Team titles twice, and she also won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match in 2018.

Bliss aligned with The Fiend last year on SmackDown and adopted a dark persona that's still going strong on RAW. She will be one of the participants in the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

What do you think of Alexa Bliss' new look with shorter hair? Do you see her winning the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match this Sunday? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier