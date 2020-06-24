Terri Runnels claims that Brock Lesnar exposed himself to her

This isn't the first time that Terri Runnels has spoken of the incident.

Terri Runnels has alleged that Brock Lesnar sexually harassed her.

Brock Lesnar may be back for SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the WWE on the night of WrestleMania 36. He was unsuccessful in defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on that night. There are rumors about him coming back for SummerSlam, but nothing is certain yet. On a podcast earlier, Terri Runnels talked about an incident regarding Brock Lesnar when she was with the WWE.

Terri Runnels on Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Superstar, Terri Runnels, appeared on the KEE On Sports Podcast. During the podcast, she spoke about her life before WWE, her time with the company, and her experiences. Brock Lesnar's name came up during the show, and Terri Runnels was furious about an incident that took place between the two.

"Brock did something that if it was in today's day and time...You know. He showed his p**** to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits. I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that's been in this business for as long as I have been. He knew he was gonna have a lot of power, that they were gonna give him the strap but at that point, I'd been in this business a long time. I have respect and what he did was very very wrong. From a respect standpoint, from a sexual harassment standpoint, it was wrong." (h/t sportbible.com)

It later came to light through Wrestlelamia's Twitter account that this wasn't the first time that Terri Runnels has spoken about this incident. She had spoken about this back in 2004 as well.

Terri Runnels accuses Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. I'm guessing this incident happened in 2002, during the Insurrextion PPV. (Brock was on the card). She spoke about this with Wade Keller (PWTorch) in 2004. pic.twitter.com/ZhmwHXcys3 — Wrestlelamia #BLM (@wrestlelamia) June 23, 2020

Terri Runnels is widely known for the managerial roles she played in the WWE. She debuted in the WWE alongside her then-husband, Dustin Rhodes, who was known as Goldust. After Goldust, Terri Runnels went on to manage many WWE Superstars such as Val Venis, The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and Perry Saturn.

While she didn't win the Women's Championship in the WWE, Terri Runnels did manage to get her hands on the Hardcore Championship.