"A huge project" - Tessa Blanchard's stepfather on her future in the wrestling business

Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. has provided an update on what Tessa Blanchard is currently up to in pro wrestling.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion is the step-daughter of Magnum and the daughter of the latter's old rival Tully Blanchard. She has competed in numerous promotions throughout her career, including WWE, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Lucha Underground.

During his recent appearance on Pancakes and Powerslams, Magnum T.A. stated that Tessa Blanchard is currently working on some projects with Women of Wrestling.

"Tessa is actually working on a huge project with WOW, and they're gonna be airing new programming on, I believe, CBS this Fall, September, and she's not only gonna be working in the ring but she's also working as a producer and helping put that show together so she's kind of parlaying her skill sets on a couple of different levels. So I'm not so sure she's gonna just land back in a wrestling ring per se, just any time or in the immediate future because she's got some pretty big projects going on."

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair doesn't think Tessa Blanchard will ever face Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest female stars in the industry right now, and she's the most decorated woman in WWE history.

Meanwhile, Tessa Blanchard has some accomplishments of her own, including winning the IMPACT World Champion. It'd be interesting to see a match between both stars.

Speaking on his podcast, Charlotte's father, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, shared that there's very little chance of that happening.

“Never. I don’t think she [Blanchard] is gonna go to WWE any time soon. Charlotte’s definitely not going to leave WWE. She [Charlotte] gets it, she was so good on Friday night. She was amazing. She gets better every day, literally, which is hard to believe."

Tessa signed with Women of Wrestling in 2018, and she's a former WOW World Champion. She had a brief run on NXT and even competed in the Mae Young Classic tournament.

