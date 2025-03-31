"Thank you bro!"- Samantha Irvin sends a heartfelt message to 416-pound WWE Superstar

Samantha Irvin is no longer associated with WWE, as she left the company last year to pursue other interests. However, the former ring announcer still shares a close relationship with many of her former colleagues.

Ad

Irvin announced her departure from the global juggernaut in October 2024. This came a few months after her then-fiancee, Ricochet, left the company. While The One and Only is now part of All Elite Wrestling, his partner has been pursuing a musical and acting career. The 36-year-old recently released a new single titled "Make Me" and also secured a role in the BET comedy series Churchy.

The duo got engaged in 2023 when they were part of WWE. They tied the knot earlier this week, with many of their former colleagues attending the ceremony. Among those was Omos, who posted a heartfelt message for the newlyweds after the event. Samantha Irvin replied to The Nigerian Giant's post on Instagram, thanking him for his message.

Ad

Trending

"I love this! Thank you bro! Love you guys," Irvin wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 416-pound superstar has not been seen on WWE TV in over a year. He did not wrestle in any singles match on TV programming in 2024 and was mainly featured on house shows. Fans have been eagerly waiting for The Nigerian Giant's return.

Samantha Irvin explained the reason behind leaving WWE

Samantha Irvin was a part of WWE for over three years. While she attended a tryout at the company's Performance Center to be a wrestler, she made her way into the promotion as a ring announcer. The 36-year-old won over fans in a short time with her unique announcing skills.

Ad

Irvin explained the reason behind leaving World Wrestling Entertainment on Busted Open. She noted that she wanted to try her hand at something else but was seemingly not allowed to do so in WWE.

"I don't really say much about it but I just wanted to have an opportunity to challenge if maybe it wasn't just the ring announcing people loved. I just wanted an opportunity to challenge that notion. Give me a chance to see if it's just Samantha. Let me be in a backstage [role], let me speak. I never spoke, not one time, except when I said, 'Thank you, Lilian [Garcia],' when she hugged me, but I've never said a free word." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Samantha Irvin has stayed off the wrestling radar since leaving the Stamford-based promotion. However, she has kept the door open for a potential return to the business down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback