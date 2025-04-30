"Thank God" – Dutch Mantell reacts to WWE reportedly changing SmackDown

Dutch Mantell performed as an on-screen WWE manager from 1995 to 1996 before returning for another spell between 2013 and 2016. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary booker gave his thoughts on WWE reportedly making a big change to SmackDown.

On January 3, SmackDown became a three-hour show after airing for two hours every week for over 25 years. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the Friday night show will revert to a two-hour broadcast in late May or early June.

Mantell reviews SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly BroDown series. On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 75-year-old reacted positively to reports that the show could lose a third hour.

"Thank God," Mantell said. "That three hours, I watch SmackDown every week. That's for my other podcast, but three hours? That is a chore. Now, it has gotten better, but last Friday, to me, they're back to the same stuff. We'll see, though." [6:11 – 6:37]

Mantell is best known to WWE fans for his role as the Zeb Colter character. He managed several WWE stars, including Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, and Jack Swagger.

Dutch Mantell on SmackDown's future

Outside of the ring, Dutch Mantell is widely viewed as one of the most creative minds in wrestling history. He oversaw hundreds of shows during his days as a booker, most notably in Puerto Rico.

Although he has not been impressed with recent SmackDown episodes, Mantell is convinced the product will improve:

"If wrestling goes down and it has a down period, all of a sudden it comes back, and it comes back because they figure out how to do the magic. And you cannot buy a book, 'How to be a booker.' Some things you just learn and know naturally, and some of your best writers weren't necessarily good at English class. They just knew how to write and hold an audience, and some of the greatest bookers, they just knew how to tell a story." [6:39 – 7:15]

The April 25 episode of SmackDown began with John Cena and Randy Orton's promo segment and ended with The Street Profits winning a Triple Threat TLC match. It also featured Aleister Black's return and Zelina Vega's Women's United States Championship victory over Chelsea Green.

