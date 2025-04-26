WWE SmackDown Results: Big title change; legend confronts John Cena; star returns after nearly 4 years (4/25/25)

After a recap of WrestleMania weekend, WWE SmackDown kicked off with the appearance of Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Before he could speak, Randy Orton made his entrance and said that in a couple of months, it will be 25 years since they first shook hands.

Randy recalled that John had stayed the same for most of his career, but now he was acting out since Cena had a void in his life that he needed to fill. Orton reminded Cena that he was a role model for a generation of kids and had granted more Make-A-Wishes than anyone else.

The Viper went on to say that he knew how John could fill the void: by having kids of his own. He added that being a father would surely change Cena for the better and make him a better human. Cena said that Orton was parent-shaming him and didn't have kids because he spent the last 25 years raising everyone else's.

Cena then told one of the kids in the crowd that his dad was a loser, and the kid promptly flipped him off. John talked more trash about the crowd before Orton said it was all because of the fans that Cena was where he was. Randy added that the fans were the only reason Cena made it to Hollywood after making it big in WWE.

Randy said that while he was a permanent member of the WWE roster, Cena was just a guest. Cena said that he never needed anyone and that after being told that he sucked for 25 years, the fans didn't mean anything to him. He called Randy a hypocrite, just like the fans.

Cena said that Randy was only a 14-time champ, unlike John, who is a 17-time champ now. After he leaves with the belt, no one will be able to break his record. Orton challenged Cena to a match to prove he was the last real champ, and John said they should face each other at Backlash.

Cena said that he wanted Randy at his best so that he couldn't make any excuses when he lost. He tossed Orton the WWE Title and attacked him with the mic before stomping on him repeatedly.

Randy finally dodged a big strike and hit the RKO. Cena went down, and Randy posed with the title belt before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 25, 2025):

Fraxiom def. Los Garza

Jade Cargill def. Tiffany Stratton via DQ

Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green to become the new Women's United States Champion

Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight via DQ

The Street Profits def. DIY & Motor City Machine Guns to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE SmackDown Results: Fraxiom vs. Los Garza

Axiom and Berto kicked off the match, and Nathan came in early for some double-team moves. The former NXT tag champs hit some big dives to the floor while Wade Barrett told us that Fraxiom had been signed to SmackDown.

Berto got some big moves as the match went on, and Nathan returned with a superkick, followed by a DDT and a shooting star press for a near fall. Angel came in with a kick to counter his moonsault before getting a near fall.

Los Garza got a big double team slam on Frazer before Berto got the moonsault, and Axiom broke up the pin. Angel headed up top, but Axiom took him down and hit Spanish Fly before Frazer got the 450 splash for the win.

Result: Fraxiom def. Los Garza on SmackDown

Grade: B+

Tiffany Stratton showed up next on SmackDown and celebrated her win over Charlotte Flair before Jade Cargill showed up. Jade said that her business with Naomi was over, and she was looking to face the Women's Champion.

Stratton called for the match right then and there, and a referee came out to start it off before we headed for a break.

WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

The match started after the break on SmackDown, and Jade got an early takedown before the champ came back with a spinebuster for a near fall. Stratton hit the cartwheel elbow in the corner before Jade got a big slam, sending her into the corner with a big boot.

Jade taunted the champ by doing some pushups in the ring before Stratton got a lariat but took a big boot to the face. After another break, Jade reversed the Alabama Slam into a powerbomb before the champ hit a basement dropkick for a near fall. Cargill got a superplex before Naomi came out and attacked her, ending the match.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Tiffany Stratton via DQ on SmackDown

Naomi took Jade down and sent her into the ringpost twice before Stratton got back up and went after her, making her retreat. As Naomi was on her way out, Nia Jax attacked Stratton from behind and took her down for a leg drop before getting the Annihilator.

Stratton was down, and Nia posed with her title belt before SmackDown continued.

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were out next, and Solo was talking about Fatu's win at WrestleMania, saying that it was thanks to his family that he had the title now. Jacob snatched the mic away and said he promised to bring the United States Championship to the Bloodline with or without Solo's help, hinting that he needs no help to win.

LA Knight came out and demanded a rematch for the title. Drew McIntyre also showed up and said he was owed a title match.

Drew and Knight argued for a bit before almost getting in a brawl. Nick Aldis came out and said they should face each other later in the night on SmackDown, with the winner facing Fatu for the US Title.

WWE SmackDown Results: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Zelina Vega - Women's United States Championship match

Vega was sent outside early on. Fyre and Niven hit cheap shots on her as the match continued. Vega got a near fall with a Meteora before dodging the Unprettier and trying for the 619, which Piper Niven sabotaged.

The ref finally saw them interfere and sent Niven and Fyre backstage before Vega hit Code Red and got the easy win.

Result: Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green to become the new Women's United States Champion on SmackDown

Grade: B

The Miz was backstage and said that he had a vision for Melo's future. He then gifted him a gold necklace with Andre the Giant's face.

The Miz was out next and said Rey Mysterio called Rey Fenix to fill in for him at WrestleMania, after Fenix had only been there for two weeks, instead of asking a legend like himself. He mentioned how the officials chose TNA Champ Joe Hendry to face Randy Orton instead of The A-Lister.

The Miz added that he was being overlooked for every opportunity and was sick of it. He was about to say that he was awesome before the arena went dark, and Aleister Black returned to WWE after 3 years and 11 months, having last been seen on SmackDown on May 21, 2021.

Black had a much shorter beard this time, and when The Miz tried to ask who he was, the returning star took him out with the Black Mass kick to the face before SmackDown moved on.

Bianca Belair was backstage and told us she broke her fingers in the WrestleMania match.

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew got some big moves early on and got the takedown before Knight blocked a big suplex, but was clobbered by McIntyre. Knight returned with a suplex before taking the Future Shock DDT and hitting the elbow drop.

McIntyre blocked the BFT before the match headed outside, and Knight smashed his head into the reinforced announce desk. Drew was sent back in the ring before Solo came out and hit Knight with the Samoan Spike behind the referee's back.

Before Drew could take advantage of the attack, Damian Priest attacked Drew, and a massive ringside brawl kicked off, ending the match.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight via DQ on SmackDown

Priest chokeslammed Drew through the announce desk before Knight got in Damian's face. As the two argued, Jacob took them out with a dive before tossing them into the ringposts. Knight and Damian took running hip attacks and moonsaults in the ring before Fatu was done.

Grade: B+

R-Truth finally met his childhood hero, John Cena, but was ignored by the champ. Jimmy Uso came in, and Truth told him that when he grows up, he wants to be like Cena.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits (c) vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns - TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

MCMG was in control early on and tried for a dive, but Gargano took them down with a steel chair, while Ciampa took Tez out with a chair as well. Dawkins took out the champs and set up a ladder in the ring before Sabin and Shelley stopped him.

Dawkins was hit with a big double-team move in the corner while stuck upside down before MCMG placed a chair on his face and hit a dropkick through it. Montez took a big dropkick through a chair before hitting a moonsault, resulting in Sabin taking a nasty bump to the arm.

Ford and Ciampa were on top of the ladder in the ring, and Gargano set up a second one beside them to reach for the gold. Gargano hit a flatliner from the top of the ladder on Ford before Dawkins hit the Silencer from the top on Johnny.

MCMG tried to climb, but Ciampa took them out with a chair before wrapping a chair around Shelley's neck and hitting him with another chair. We got a sequence of chair shots from DIY before they set up two chairs, but failed to drop Dawkins on them.

Dawkins dropped Gargano on the chairs instead in a very nasty move. The Profits got a table and set it up before hitting the Electric Chair/Blockbuster combo on Ciampa to the floor. The absolute carnage continued, and chairs and ladders were flying at ringside before Sabin put Dawkins through a table with a splash to the outside.

Ford set Ciampa up on another table and hit a dive through it as the match continued. Ciampa put Ford through a ladder with the White Noise before Gargano headed up the ladder in the ring. Shelley and Sabin stopped him before putting Gargano through another table with the Skull and Bones.

Ciampa headed up the ladder and was hanging by the belts as MCMG took the ladder away. They hit Ciampa with chairs and set up a table under him before Dawkins came in and speared him through the table from on top of the ladder. Gargano returned and met Sabin on top of the ladder before being tossed off.

Ford came in and took Sabin down before Gargano took Montez out. Sabin was back up the ladder with Gargano, and so was Tez, before the champ cleared the top and won!

Result: The Street Profits def. DIY & Motor City Machine Guns to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

Grade: A

The Street Profits celebrated while the other teams were lying down as SmackDown went off the air.

