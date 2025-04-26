WWE Superstar makes an offer to John Cena on SmackDown after he took another RKO from Randy Orton

John Cena and Randy Orton were involved in the opening segment of this week's WWE SmackDown. Backstage, Cena came across R-Truth while leaving the arena.

Cena and Orton had crossed paths on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Viper sneaked up on his long-term rival and hit him with an RKO on his first night as a 17-time WWE world champion. On SmackDown, the two agreed to a title match at Backlash before engaging in another brawl. Orton once again stood tall over Cena despite the latter trying to get the upper hand with a cheap shot.

Truth confronted Cena while he was leaving the arena. The 53-year-old superstar considers Cena his hero and revealed he was glad to see him hold the Undisputed WWE Championship, calling him the 'real world champion.'

Jimmy Uso also appeared after Cena had left, taking a subtle shot at the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion.

Check out the segment between Truth, Cena, and Jimmy:

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. He dethroned The American Nightmare after an interference by rapper Travis Scott.

Cena's first title defense will be against Orton. The two veteran superstars have crossed paths in multiple matches across their illustrious careers.

