"Thank god he didn't get released" - Fans stunned after absent WWE Superstar gets announced for Draft 2024

Fans have been reacting in droves after a forgotten WWE Superstar was announced to be a part of the upcoming 2024 Draft. The said performer is Odyssey Jones, whose unexplained absence has confounded viewers.

Jones, who's been a part of WWE since 2019, has had a topsy-turvy time in the Stamford-based promotion. After spending years down in NXT, he was finally called up to the main roster last year and was drafted to RAW. However, this didn't lead anywhere, as the 29-year-old has seldom appeared on TV since then.

Odyssey Jones has primarily competed in Live Events and Dark matches. He had a series of matches against Omos during the Road to WrestleMania, all of which he lost. This is why his inclusion in the upcoming 2024 Draft has come as a surprise. A Twitter user spotted Jones' picture in the graphic WWE shared and it has since then garnered tons of responses from the viewers.

Many fans poked fun at Odyssey Jones, writing that he earned the easiest paycheck among all the athletes in the company as he rarely wrestled. Another fan wrote that he was happy Jones wasn't released as part of the promotion's latest series of talent cuts. Check out some of those reactions below:

Braun Strowman is excited to see what's in store for Odyssey Jones in WWE

Late last year in an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman went out of his way to praise Odyssey Jones.

The Monster Among Men believed that WWE had many heavyweights who could do good for themselves in the future. Strowman then singled out Jones, saying he was excited to see how he would fare in the coming few years.

"Mark Henry without a doubt when he was with the company," Strowman said, discussing wrestling strongmen. "Right now, there's a lot of unbelievable young talent that are coming through that are really, really strong. Odyssey Jones, that's fresh up on the main roster, is one big boy, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he's capable of in the next couple of years."

It'll be interesting to see where Jones lands in the 2024 Draft and one can only hope he gets more opportunities to showcase his talent on TV.