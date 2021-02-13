"Thank God I didn’t listen to you" - Vince McMahon on rejecting big plans for John Cena

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was steadfast in his decision to not turn John Cena heel in WWE. Ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed how McMahon considered the idea of turning Cena heel, but stuck to his original decision.

John Cena is one Superstar who has been a babyface throughout his WWE run. Cena was McMahon's main man in WWE for a long time, before the 16-time World Champion decided to pursue an acting career.

While speaking on The Masked Man Show, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz opened up about Vince McMahon's mindset regarding John Cena turning heel.

"When it came to Roman [Reigns], the model was John [Cena], right? Because there were plenty of times when the writers would come in and be like, 'Can we just turn John heel?' With the, 'Let's go Cena, Cena sucks. Can we do it? Can we pull the trigger?' And it was something Vince [McMahon] never wanted to do. He considered it, he always considers all ideas but ultimately he didn't wanna do it and I think in the end he was like, to put it bluntly he was like, 'Thank God I didn't listen to you,' as far as turning John heel because John was the standard-bearer and made a ton of money for the company and Make-A-Wish and merchandise and everything, you know?" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Gewirtz said that Vince McMahon not turning John Cena heel helped WWE make a lot of money. He said that McMahon took the same "approach" with Roman Reigns too, before he finally decided to turn him heel.

Vince McMahon and John Cena's friendship

The Rock, Vince McMahon, and John Cena

John Cena has time and again stated his close friendship and bond with Vince McMahon.

He called the WWE Chairman his "friend, father figure, a mentor, a trusting resource", in an interview last year.