"Thank you so much" - 35-year-old WWE star sends a message after loss

A 35-year-old WWE star has suffered a loss on the SmackDown before WrestleMania. He has now sent a message after the defeat.

Andrade was one of the final WWE competitors in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. The star had a chance to get a huge win on the night, but that didn't happen at the end of the day. The star lost the match with Carmelo Hayes getting the win, even though Andrade was the crowd's favorite when it was down to just the two of them.

Both stars were on the ropes, but Hayes used the bounce of the rope to launch his opponent over it, thus becoming the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner for 2025. With this win, Melo has gotten at least one big win for WrestleMania weekend, when he's not featured on the main card for the show.

However, after the loss, Andrade decided to send a message and thanked everyone for the support he had received. He seemed to be saying goodbye as well, with some fans speculating as to whether this was a farewell for him or not.

"Thank you so much!! #WWE #smackdown #LasVegas #WrestleMania," Andrade wrote.

Things are not certain now, but fans will be hoping the star gets featured in a big way on the main roster.

