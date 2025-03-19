"Thank you so much" - Major WWE veteran sends emotional message to fans

A WWE veteran has sent a heartfelt message to the fans, thanking them for their sweet gesture toward him. Kurt Angle seems quite happy that fans are not referring to him as "Perc Angle" anymore.

Angle was in a dark place during his time in TNA Wrestling. For years, fans called him "Perc Angle" because of his dr*g use at the time. The Olympic gold medalist confessed a while ago that the moniker hurt his feelings. In response, fans stopped calling him "Perc Angle," and the nickname was replaced by "Peak Angle."

In a new interview with Bro Bible, the WWE Hall of Famer thanked fans for their incredible gesture and said that hearing "Perc Angle" wasn't cool.

“Thank you so much. I was really pleasantly surprised that they responded that way. It makes me know that I have true fans out there that really enjoyed my career and loved me for what I did. I’m just grateful that they’re going to drop the name PerC Angle. It reminds me of a dark time in my life, and it’s something that I don’t want to have to deal with it anymore. I dealt with it already, and it’s behind me. Hearing Perc Angle just makes me think I’m known for that. It was not cool. I’m just glad that they’re now using Peak Angle, instead I’m very grateful for that," he said. [H/T Bro Bible]

Kurt Angle returned to WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017. That year, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame and later appointed the General Manager of the RAW brand.

Angle's work as a babyface General Manager led to a feud with Baron Corbin on the road to WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. At the event, he lost to Corbin in his retirement match. After his loss, fans gave Angle a loud ovation as he rode off into the sunset.

