Wrestling veteran William Regal sent a message to Keiji Muto (aka The Great Muta) following the Japanese legend's retirement match.

Muto wrestled for the final time earlier this morning for Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he took on top NJPW Superstar, Tetsuya Naito. The multi-time world champion, who just turned 60 years old, came up short in his final contest after Naito nailed him with his Destino finisher.

Despite the loss, Muto has been showered with praise from the pro wrestling universe as his career that spanned four decades finally came to an end.

Adding to that praise was William Regal, who took to Twitter to thank Muto for his contributions to the business. The Gentleman Villain also shared a photo of a time they got to wrestle together at an event in Japan back when Regal was sporting his slick-haired look.

"@muto_keiji⁩ Thank you my old friend and foe."

William Regal returned to WWE at the end of 2022 after a brief run with AEW

The Gentleman Villain returned to work for WWE after having an eventful run with AEW. While there, he formed an alliance with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The group would become known as the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable that still exists in the promotion to this day.

That said, William Regal reportedly asked AEW President Tony Khan for his release as he wanted to return to WWE. Khan eventually granted Regal his request, paving the way for the latter's return to WWE.

The English legend was all praise for Khan following his departure, stating that he had a "lovely time" with All Elite Wrestling.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW . I’d like to thank @TonyKhan , Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2) Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2)

The former on-screen authority figure for NXT was recently spotted backstage next to The Bloodline, though he is not expected to be appearing on programming anytime soon. Regardless of his position, Regal being back in WWE can only mean good things for Triple H and co.

