[PHOTO] Former AEW star spotted backstage next to The Bloodline

Bloodline members The Usos and Solo Sikoa were recently spotted next to former NXT General Manager and AEW star William Regal in a backstage photo.

Regal recently departed AEW to re-sign with WWE in January 2023. Upon his return, he has taken up the role of Vice President of Global Talent Development. Before leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion, he aligned himself with MJF, whom he helped beat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship.

Taking to Instagram, faction member Solo Sikoa highlighted a photo featuring himself with The Usos. Standing next to the trio in the background was the legendary William Regal.

Check out the photo of The Bloodline with William Regal backstage:

The Bloodline has had quite a rocky start to 2023. At Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and co. after being pushed to the edge by The Tribal Chief. Jey Uso then walked out on his family members, refusing to hurt the former Honorary Uce.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell claimed that Sami Zayn didn't betray The Bloodline

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that Sami Zayn didn't betray The Bloodline. Mantell added that Zayn only retaliated against the group at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell briefly discussed the 38-year-old's actions.

"I wouldn't say it was turning, I would say it was getting even, getting back, that's what he [Sami Zayn] was doing. He didn't betray them, as many times as they were getting ready to really put the screws to him, that was the way this story was going and he kind of beat them to it. Should be turn on him or should he turn on them? In either case, it's going to get us to the same spot and that's the spot where they are feeling sorry for Sami, still,"

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn launched a vicious attack on Roman Reigns. He laid out The Tribal Chief with a spear but was taken out by other members of The Bloodline.

As a result, the former Honorary Uce will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen whether Kevin Owens will return to side with Zayn during the buildup.

