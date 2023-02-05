"It was getting even" - Sami Zayn did not betray The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, The Bloodline's fallout finally began with Sami Zayn turning his back on Roman Reigns.

In the aftermath of Reigns' title match against Kevin Owens, Zayn stepped up in defense of his long-term friend, preventing The Tribal Chief from doing further damage to The Prizefighter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that Zayn's actions shouldn't count as him betraying The Bloodline. Instead, it was his way of getting back at Reigns and his group after they were previously ready to boot him out.

"I wouldn't say it was turning, I would say it was getting even, getting back, that's what he [Sami Zayn] was doing. He didn't betray them [The Bloodline], as many times as they were getting ready to really put the screws to him, that was the way this story was going and he kind of beat them to it. Should be turn on him or should he turn on them? In either case, it's going to get us to the same spot and that's the spot where they are feeling sorry for Sami, still," said Mantell. [From 24:20 to 24:51]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE could add Cody Rhodes to the "mix" into Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn

Dutch Mantell recently discussed The Bloodline's ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn.

Speaking on the same edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE is finally listening to its fans, courtesy of the ongoing angle with Zayn.

"This is WWE like 15 years ago, maybe 20 years ago. Because they are taking it slow and they are listening, they are listening to every fan out there because fans don't get up often for no reason and they will tell you what they want. I was expecting Kevin Owens in there, like I said, maybe a little too soon," the veteran said.

Mantell further suggested that Cody Rhodes could be thrown into the mix, as well:

"Look at how many avenues they got to go now. They got the Uso avenue, the Kevin Owens avenue now, mix Cody in there at some point. And this thing books itself to a WrestleMania."

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

