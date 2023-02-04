"They are listening to every fan out there" - Wrestling veteran wants WWE to add Cody Rhodes in The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline has every fan on the edge of their seats. On WWE SmackDown, Zayn finally challenged Roman Reigns to a title match.

Reigns is also set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 unless he fails to win at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested the idea of throwing Cody into the mix of the Zayn-Bloodline storyline. He also said that WWE is listening to its fans.

"This is WWE like 15 years ago, maybe 20 years ago. Because they are taking it slow and they are listening, they are listening to every fan out there because fans don't get up often for no reason and they will tell you what they want. I was expecting Kevin Owens in there, like I said, maybe a little too soon," said Dutch Mantell

At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn

Mantell further discussed the various angles from this storyline, including The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

"Look at how many avenues they got to go now. They got the Uso avenue, the Kevin Owens avenue now, mix Cody in there at some point. And this thing books itself to a WrestleMania." added Dutch Mantell [17:40-18:31]

Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn betrayed The Bloodline after hitting Roman Reigns with a steel chair. This led to him getting booted out of the faction after a brutal beatdown at the hands of Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

On SmackDown, Sami Zayn jumped Roman Reigns from behind and took the fight to The Head of the Table. The 38-year-old star even hit his former stablemate with a spear but couldn't keep up with a 3-on-1 assault after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso got involved.

The now-former Honorary Uce has the opportunity to make history in Montreal by ending The Tribal Chief's historic title run. A win for Zayn in Canada would lead to a match between him and Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

