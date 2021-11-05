"Thank you Vince McMahon for granting me my release" - Superstar sends big message after his WWE exit

It's been another sad day in pro wrestling as WWE released several superstars earlier today, and Gran Metalik was one of many talents who exited the company. Following his release, the veteran Luchador took to Twitter to send a message to Vince McMahon and the fans.

Metalik began by thanking the fans for accepting him during his time in the WWE. The 33-year-old superstar was also grateful towards Vince McMahon for granting him his release and admitted that he would miss the WWE Universe.

Metalik was optimistic about his immediate future and set the stage for the return of his pre-WWE moniker, Máscara Dorada. Here's what Gran Metalik posted on Twitter while reacting to his release:

"Thank you WWE Universe for welcoming me with open arms during my stay in the company. Thank you @VinceMcMahon for granting me my release. I will miss you WWE universe. Remember the most important thing in life is to be Happy See you soon. "The king of the ropes" Mascara Dorada."

Gran Metalik requested for his WWE release

It was reported on September 22nd that Gran Metalik had put in a request for his WWE release citing "lack of opportunities" as the reason behind his decision.

Metalik started working with the WWE in 2016 when he appeared in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. The former NJPW star would go on to sign a full-time deal with WWE and was booked into a faction with Lince Dorado and Kalisto, collectively known as the Lucha House Party.

As things stand, all three members of the stable have been released from the WWE, and Metalik will be looking forward to getting back into the ring once his WWE non-compete clause ends.

As is the case with all the main roster talents, Metalik will reportedly have to wait for 90 days before he accepts bookings.

All of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Metalik and all the released stars all the very best for their future endeavors.

