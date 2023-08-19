'Thank You Edge' - Fans pay tribute to WWE legend after rumored last match

WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Rated-R Superstar as Edge defeated Sheamus in what could be his final match.

During an interview with ET Canada earlier this week, the 11-time world champion confirmed that the match against Sheamus would be his last one under his current contract and expressed how he was unsure about his future.

The show in Toronto tonight was all about Edge. WWE made sure it was an emotional night, from video packages to other superstars paying tribute and showcasing the legacy the legendary superstar has left behind.

The main event of the night saw Edge coming out to a huge ovation. He embraced his wife Beth Pheonix and kids before the match. The bout was an emotional roller-coaster, from 'you still it got' chants to close pinfalls.

Expand Tweet

Edge emerged victorious after hitting Sheamus with the second Spear of the night. The match was unbelievably good and reminded the fans how good the Rated-R superstar was. The duo hugged it out after the match in a heartwarming end to the show.

Fans showered their appreciation to the legend. Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tonight was Edge's night. His fans and family deserved it. It will be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer.

What is your favorite Edge moment? Let us know in the comments.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here