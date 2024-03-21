"Thank you, Pops" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to real-life Bloodline member

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to send a message to real-life Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i.

The name in question is X-Pac. The 51-year-old started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 1993 under the ring name The Lightning Kid. In 1998, he joined Triple H's faction, D-Generation X, and changed his ring name to X-Pac. The legend won several titles during his time in the Stamford-based promotion and was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX and NWO (New World Order).

X-Pac recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to real-life Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i, who is the uncle of Roman Reigns. The former European Champion reacted to his tag team debut with Marty Jannetty against The Headshrinkers (Rikishi and Samu), saying that Afa always treated him like family.

"Sending my love to Afa. He always treated me like I was family. Thank you, Pops," he wrote.

The Bloodline's story in WWE has taken a huge turn in recent months

The Bloodline has become one of the greatest stories in the history of pro wrestling. The work of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn has contributed to the success of the faction.

However, after Jey Uso departed from the stable, the fearsome faction's storyline has taken a huge turn in recent months. The former Tag Team Champion is now set to lock horns with his twin Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, The Rock returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and aligned himself with his family.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief are currently feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two sides are set to face each other in a tag team match at Night One of The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes is set to come face-to-face with Roman Reigns on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what The Bloodline leader has planned for The American Nightmare on the blue brand this Friday.

