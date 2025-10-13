"Thank YOU. The End" - 18-time WWE champion bids goodbye with emotional message; officially confirms retirement

A WWE veteran has officially confirmed that his career has come to an end. At TNA Bound for Glory, Bully Ray Dudley wrestled his last match and confirmed his retirement with an emotional message on social media.At Bound for Glory 2025, Bully teamed up with his long-term partner, D-Von Dudley, one final time. The two unsuccessfully challenged Matt and Jeff Hardy for the NXT Tag Team Championships and the TNA World Tag Team Championships. The Hardy Boyz retained their titles and shared an emotional moment with The Dudley Boys, who handed their boots to Matt and Jeff after the match, marking the end of their careers as professional wrestlers.On social media, Bully shared a photo of himself exiting the arena with D-Von at Bound for Glory. He confirmed his retirement with a message stating that this was the end of the road for the 54-year-old.&quot;Thank YOU. The End.&quot; wrote Bully.Check out Bully's post on X:D-Von had been away from Professional Wrestling for quite some time. However, his tag team partner, Bully, has been active on the independent circuit, where he faced Zilla Fatu twice earlier this year. At House of Glory High Intensity, Bully defeated Zilla to win the HOG Crown Jewel Championship before the real-life Bloodline member regained the title by dethroning the veteran at HOG Philadelphia.Bully Ray has won multiple championships in WWEBully Ray is a former multi-time champion in the WWE. He won the WWF/World Tag Team Championships on 8 separate occasions with D-Von Dudley. The Dudley Boys also held the WWE and WCW Tag Team Championships on one occasion. Bully has also won the Hardcore Championship 8 separate times.Last year, on NXT TV, Bully teamed up with the now-former TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, in a losing effort against Ridge Holland and Ethan Page.