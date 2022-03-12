"Thank YOU for this!!"- John Cena sends heartfelt message to top Indian actor

WWE legend John Cena recently sent a heartfelt message to top Indian actor Rana Daggubati on Twitter.

Daggubati is a popular Indian actor who gained recognition with his role as an antagonist in Baahubali: The Beginning. He recently worked with Sony Sports Network on an advertisement, hyping up a special presentation chronicling John Cena's journey to superstardom.

The Baahubali star retweeted the advertisement on his official Twitter handle and stated that Cena is an inspiration to many. The 16-time world champion responded to Daggubati's tweet and sent him a heartfelt message.

Cena replied to the tweet by saying that he was inspired by those who look to inspire other people. For him, the message of 'Never Give Up' is a message to everyone around the world.

Here's what he had to say:

"Wow. Thank YOU for this!! I’m inspired by those such as yourself who continue to inspire people across the globe!! #NeverGiveUp is a message for everyone, everywhere!!"

You can check out his tweet below:

John Cena is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history

John Cena has done it all in the world of pro-wrestling. He carved a Hall of Fame career for himself during his lengthy run in WWE and faced some of the biggest names in the business, winning 16 world championships in the process. The Cenation leader is currently making waves in Hollywood and has a promising career ahead of him.

Daggubati was recently made the face of a WWE campaign called "WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati." The series will share the career stories of ten legends from the company.

Here's what a representative from Sony Sports Network said about Daggubati's involvement in the series:

"WWE is one of the most viewed properties on the sports channels in India and has a strong following in Tamil- and Telugu-speaking markets. Rana's love of sports and WWE is well-documented in the public domain. So, Rana Daggubati is the ideal choice to front the campaign." [H/T Zee News]

The episode focusing on John Cena's career will certainly be a must-watch presentation. Cena made his WWE debut in the spring of 2002 and had a strong showing against Kurt Angle in his first match.

Cena won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 21 and never looked back. He will go down as quite possibly the biggest superstar of the early 21st century.

Are you excited for the new series on WWE legends featuring Rana Daggubati? Let us know in the comments section below.

