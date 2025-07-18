"Thank you, Trish" - WWE sends a message after Trish Stratus teases retirement at Evolution

  • home icon
By JP David
Published Jul 18, 2025 11:32 GMT
Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photos: WWE.com)

WWE delivered a message to Trish Stratus less than a week after the veteran faced Tiffany Stratton at Evolution last Sunday. Stratus' status as an in-ring performer is in question after she teased her retirement last weekend.

The Hall of Famer surprised the WWE Universe when she returned a few weeks ago to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution. She put on a show and didn't suffer from any ring rust. She worked a fast-paced match and flourished at the age of 49.

Fans in the State Farm Arena showered Trish Stratus with "Thank You" chants after the match, with the seven-time Women's Champion in tears. WWE fueled the speculations about her future inside the squared circle with its message to Stratus on Instagram.

"Thank you, Trish," the account wrote.

At her age and with all the accomplishments on her resume, Trish Stratus has nothing left to prove in WWE. She's in year 25 of her wrestling career, so it's only a matter of time before she calls it quits permanently. The Canadian initially retired in 2006 in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, but has since made several appearances inside the squared circle.

The only thing that could possibly motivate Stratus to remain active is the ton of talent available for her to face on the roster, making dream matches a reality.

Trish Stratus has wrestled 3 times this year so far

After taking more than a year-long hiatus after her feud with Becky Lynch ended at Payback 2023, Trish Stratus made her WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, participating in the 30-woman Battle Royal. She entered at No. 25 and lasted 13 minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

Stratus then teamed up with Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber: Toronto to beat Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match. She skipped WrestleMania 41 and returned late last month to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

After a rough back-and-forth, Stratus fell short in her first singles title match in nearly 19 years. She showed that she still has it, and with SummerSlam right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the legendary star gets another match.

