“Thanks for nothing. Go f**k yourselves" - Bret Hart gives a non-PG 'eulogy'

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart did not mince his words when asked to give a eulogy for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the former pro-wrestling promotion which died in 2001. Hart made a non-PG comment in his 'eulogy.'

The Hitman left WWE on a sour note at Survivor Series 1997, where he was scr**ed by Vince McMahon in the main event of the night. Hart then made his way to WCW, where he could have been a massive star had he been booked right. His WCW run was a big flop and it was where he suffered a career-ending injury.

On an episode of VICE TV's docuseries Who Killed WCW? many pro-wrestling legends appeared and shared their views on the now-defunct promotion. In the end, they were asked to give their eulogies to WCW. Here is what Bret "The Hitman" Hart said:

"Thanks for nothing. Go f**k yourselves.”

What the future has in store for The Hitman remains to be seen.

Goldberg on ending Bret "The Hitman" Hart's career in WCW

Goldberg ended Bret "The Hitman" Hart's pro-wrestling career in 1999 with a poorly executed kick during a match. Over the years, Hart has taken shots at Goldberg on numerous occasions. On a recent edition of The Von Erichs Podcast, The Myth did not hold back while addressing Bret.

"Granted, unfortunately, a couple times: Steiner, I’m not even gonna mention his name — the mo**n I kicked in the head. But unfortunately things like that happen. It’s a rough business. As long as there’s not malicious intent, I mean, hey bro, you’re in the wrong business if you bi**h and m**n about getting slapped or getting punched errantly. It’s just a different day and age, it just is," Goldberg said. [H/T CSS]

Hart mended fences with WWE years after his retirement and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. The Hitman was honored with a second induction as a member of The Hart Foundation in 2019. He is also regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business.

