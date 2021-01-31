"That was an accident"- Nia Jax defends herself over sneak attack on current Champion

Nia Jax and R-Truth had an amusing conversation ahead of Royal Rumble 2021, as the duo looked back at Jax's attack on Truth at Royal Rumble 2019.

In response to B/R Wrestling's tweet about Nia Jax regretting her 2019 Royal Rumble appearance, Jax dubbed the Superstars who attacked her as 'jerks'. The tweet garnered a response from R-Truth, who reminded Nia Jax how she had attacked him and proceeded to take his place in the Rumble that night. Jax was quick to respond to Truth and stated that it was an "accident".

The duo had a funny exchange following this conversation. Check it out below:

Accident??!! Ok..👀it felt like one😐, but I don’t think that’s what its called🤔 — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) January 30, 2021

Nia Jax had entered two Royal Rumbles on that night

Earlier in the night, Nia Jax was eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match, but she had an ace up her sleeve. She decided to attack R-Truth, who was on his way to the ring during the Men's Royal Rumble match, and take his place. Nia Jax ended up regretting the decision. She came in at #30 and soon eliminated Mustafa Ali from the match. Jax then received finishers from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton before being thrown over the top rope.

Here's Nia Jax opening up on what exactly happened backstage that night:

“I didn’t know about that till the show started. We were preparing for the Women’s Royal Rumble and we were rehearsing in the ring and whatnot when someone said Johnny Ace needs to talk to you and I couldn’t find Johnny, and then someone said Vince needs to talk to you, and I couldn’t find Vince. It was a crazy day, right? And I was wondering, ‘Gosh, what did I do? I must be in trouble?’ Okay so let me just keep going and rehearsing.’ The doors are opening, the show’s started, we are all getting ready. Then finally Johnny Ace finds me, and he was like, ‘Nia, you know you’re in the men’s Rumble right?’ I said, ‘What? No, you’re kidding right?’ He’s like, ‘No you’re in the Men’s Rumble.’”

Nia Jax will be a participant in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. Will she manage to win the contest this time around? And if she doesn't, will she attempt to enter the Men's Royal Rumble again? Share your thoughts in the comment section!