"That actually pi**es me off" - Nikki Bella is legitimately angry at infamous WWE conspiracy

Nikki Bella has opened up about how a WWE conspiracy really makes her angry. The former Divas Champion made her return to the company a few weeks ago, leading up to the second Evolution PLE. She competed in the Battle Royal at the event and has stated her desire for an extended run this time around.
Nikki was also the most recent guest on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. In the conversation, she opened up about her WWE return, among other things. Cody decided to start the conversation by bringing up an infamous WrestleMania moment for both of them.
The American Nightmare asked the WWE Hall of Famer about a backstage photo from WrestleMania 29, which featured them alongside Brie Bella and Damian Sandow.
"The reason I’m asking about this photo is because the conspiracy was that the match was never supposed to happen in the first place, that the drama of it being cut would be entertaining but I felt like we… weren’t thinking that,” he said. [From 2:13-2:28]
The four of them were scheduled to compete in an eight-person tag match against Brodus Clay, Tensai, Naomi, and Cameron. However, the match was called off with Nikki and her team already in Gorilla, ready to go out. Nikki Bella termed it "sad" and "not funny," before revealing her thoughts on the conspiracy.
"Yeah. I mean, this is my thing, because I've heard this a lot. I mean, then, it was kind of notorious that the matches would get cut, right? So, I feel like it actually really did get cut but, if they cut it for drama for TV, that actually pi**es me off," she said. [From 2:29-2:47]
The match ultimately took place on the RAW after WrestleMania, with the team of Tons of Funk & The Funkadactyls emerging victorious. But missing out on a WrestleMania appearance and being cut from the card at the last moment would have been a devastating blow.
Nikki Bella made a winning return to RAW
Following Evolution, Nikki Bella competed in her first singles match on RAW in seven years.
She took on Chelsea Green and, despite interference from Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, she was able to secure a pinfall win.
After the match, as the heels teamed up on her, Stephanie Vaquer ran out to make the save and stand tall with Nikki Bella.
