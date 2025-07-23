"That actually pi**es me off" - Nikki Bella is legitimately angry at infamous WWE conspiracy

Nikki Bella has opened up about how a WWE conspiracy really makes her angry. The former Divas Champion made her return to the company a few weeks ago, leading up to the second Evolution PLE. She competed in the Battle Royal at the event and has stated her desire for an extended run this time around.

Ad

Nikki was also the most recent guest on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. In the conversation, she opened up about her WWE return, among other things. Cody decided to start the conversation by bringing up an infamous WrestleMania moment for both of them.

The American Nightmare asked the WWE Hall of Famer about a backstage photo from WrestleMania 29, which featured them alongside Brie Bella and Damian Sandow.

Ad

Trending

"The reason I’m asking about this photo is because the conspiracy was that the match was never supposed to happen in the first place, that the drama of it being cut would be entertaining but I felt like we… weren’t thinking that,” he said. [From 2:13-2:28]

The four of them were scheduled to compete in an eight-person tag match against Brodus Clay, Tensai, Naomi, and Cameron. However, the match was called off with Nikki and her team already in Gorilla, ready to go out. Nikki Bella termed it "sad" and "not funny," before revealing her thoughts on the conspiracy.

Ad

"Yeah. I mean, this is my thing, because I've heard this a lot. I mean, then, it was kind of notorious that the matches would get cut, right? So, I feel like it actually really did get cut but, if they cut it for drama for TV, that actually pi**es me off," she said. [From 2:29-2:47]

Ad

Ad

The match ultimately took place on the RAW after WrestleMania, with the team of Tons of Funk & The Funkadactyls emerging victorious. But missing out on a WrestleMania appearance and being cut from the card at the last moment would have been a devastating blow.

Nikki Bella made a winning return to RAW

Following Evolution, Nikki Bella competed in her first singles match on RAW in seven years.

Ad

She took on Chelsea Green and, despite interference from Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, she was able to secure a pinfall win.

Ad

After the match, as the heels teamed up on her, Stephanie Vaquer ran out to make the save and stand tall with Nikki Bella.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More