"That was awesome!" - Wrestling fans overjoyed as 47-year-old Hall of Famer returns to help Becky Lynch defeat her long-time rival

Wrestling fans have erupted on social media as Lita returned to help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley tonight on WWE RAW.

Last week on the red brand, the feud between Bayley and Becky Lynch took a turn for the worse when Bayley claimed that Seth Rollins only married Lynch because he "knocked her up." This helped set up a steel cage match between the two women.

The match itself was pretty good. Bayley played her part perfectly as she kept trying to escape the cage, only to be stopped by Lynch. Even Damage CTRL got involved in the match.

At one point, it looked like Damage CTRL would help Bayley secure a victory. However, that was not the case, as WWE Hall of Famer Lita came to Lynch's aid. She helped even the playing field, allowing Becky Lynch to hit the Manhandle Slam for the win.

Wrestling fans erupted at the sight of Lita returning to the ring. Check out some of the reactions below:

M @MarkRedbeliever @WWE That was awesome! Can't wait to see what happens next. Thank you lita

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWE @AmyDumas i am guessing this is how Raw 30 was supposed to end. Lita still looks amazing.

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @WWE @AmyDumas I was expecting her at the Rumble or even RAW 30 but not tonight?! This Raw been so dope!

One fan suggested that Trish Stratus will also return.

Another fan seemed excited that Bayley may finally get her match against Lita.

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE @AmyDumas im so happy that @itsBayleyWWE is getting her match with Lita (so it seems), she deserves it

One fan wants Lita to return permanently.

It will be interesting to see how this feud unfolds in the next few weeks. It also remains to be seen if Lita will step back into the ring again.

What do you make of Lita's return? Sound off in the comments section.

