"That is bad" - Former WWE personality stunned by Vince McMahon's failure to get Austin Theory over (Exclusive)

Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE's inability to build new stars on this week's Legion of RAW as the former writer was his honest self with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

He specifically talked about Austin Theory's seemingly forgotten angle with Vince McMahon and how it perfectly represented what the present-day WWE stood for.

Superstars working with Vince McMahon automatically get elevated to a different level; however, Vince Russo was surprised that WWE got it entirely wrong this time around with Austin Theory.

Here's what Russo briefly said about Theory and McMahon on Sportskeeda Wrestling's RAW review show:

"Well, think about this, Chris, we can talk about this a little later, but we can talk about it as now, we're talking about the failure to build stars, bro, they attempted to have Vince McMahon to build Austin Theory. Where's that been in the last three weeks? That's over. The last three weeks, bro, that, so you're sitting there telling me, 'You couldn't get Vince McMahon to get a guy over?' That's bad, bro. That is bad!" admitted Vince Russo. [23:00 – 24:11]

Austin Theory's recent rise in WWE

Most fans have had high hopes for Austin Theory ever since he began appearing alongside Vince McMahon in a series of backstage segments.

Being pushed as Vince McMahon's protégé is a massive deal, and it initially felt like the 24-year-old superstar was on course to become a future main-eventer.

However, the promotion has diverted from the storyline in recent times as Austin Theory has not interacted with his boss in weeks.

The former NXT star sadly had a forgettable Elimination Chamber event as he was one of the last two survivors of the match - the other being Brock Lesnar, which is essentially a death sentence for most talent.

The finish of the World Championship match saw Brock Lesnar mercilessly F5 Austin Theory off the top of the Chamber pod.

WWE has made multiple creative changes due to WrestleMania 38, but could they pivot back to Austin Theory's push after April? Will the young star eventually make it big in Vince McMahon's world? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

