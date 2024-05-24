"That was better than his WrestleMania match" - WWE RAW star pokes fun at Michael Cole

WWE RAW Superstar Ivar poked fun at Michael Cole by stating that his interactions with Valhalla were much better than his match at WrestleMania XXVII. Cole faced wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler that night, which he won via disqualification.

During this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, Valhalla made her entrance for the match wearing antlers. Cole went crazy on commentary, and it seemed like he wanted her to use it against her opponents in the match. This got a big reaction on social media, and it led to more interactions between him and the Viking Raiders manager.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Ivar stated that it was Valhalla's idea to wear the antlers, and that Michael Cole didn't know about it.

"Valhalla planned it out. Actually, Valhalla had planned it for weeks and weeks and weeks and there was never a moment to do it. Michael Cole had no idea. So it was for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks and finally we had this opportunity for her to get it in there and she got it in," said Ivar. [23:54 - 24:06]

Ivar on Michael Cole playing along with it:

"It was the greatest moment of his life. That was better than his WrestleMania match... It caught fire on the internet and went a little viral." [24:09 - 24:25]

Ivar on whether he and Erik will ever turn on each other in WWE

Over the years, a number of tag teams and stables have turned on each other in WWE. Solo Sikoa turned on his brother Jimmy Uso recently and Carlito betrayed the LWO.

Ivar was asked whether the same thing would ever happen to him and Erik. He stated that he doesn't think it'd happen, as they're a package deal just like popular WWE tag team the New Day.

"I don't know, we're a package deal. And just like the New Day's a package deal I feel like we're a package deal... I don't know, I feel in my heart we're a team [and] when we're a team we're in this together. We wouldn't be where we are today without each other and I feel like just like the New Day we're not going to split up for anything. Maybe each of us has single stuff on the side but we're a team forever," said Ivar. [23:13 - 23:42]

Expand Tweet

Erik and Ivar are both currently sidelined with an injury. It might be a while since the WWE Universe sees the Viking Raiders on TV again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.