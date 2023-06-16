"That had Bloodline vibes to it" - WWE Superstar compares Roman Reigns' faction to legendary stable (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently mentioned how the legendary stable The Hart Foundation had similar "vibes" to The Bloodline.

Though the faction was first formed in 1985, it was its 1997 reincarnation that made The Hart Foundation a force to be reckoned with. With Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Brian Pillman, Owen Hart, and Davey Boy Smith as its members, the stable was massively successful, as, at one point, it held every men's title in WWE.

However, after Pillman's passing in October 1997 and the Montreal Screwjob, the stable was discarded, with Bret Hart moving to WCW.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya first praised The Bloodline's storyline in WWE.

The RAW Superstar added that she wished The Hart Foundation could have had the chance to narrate a similar story. She also compared the two factions, saying The Hart Foundation and The Bloodline had similar "vibes."

"To me, it's fun to be able to follow a story, and when I look at their story, I think, imagine if The Hart Foundation could have told that story back when there was Brian Pillman. Remember when it was Brian Pillman, my dad (Jim Neidhart), Davey, Owen, and Bret? That had Bloodline vibes to it. I wish only if The Hart Foundation could have done something like The Bloodline," said Natalya. [2:44 - 3:08]

Disco Inferno on The Bloodline possibly recruiting a new member on WWE SmackDown

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno suggested that WWE could be building toward Kevin Owens joining The Bloodline.

The WCW veteran thinks KO "being off the rails" could result in him being recruited by the Roman Reigns' led stable at a time when it's slowly disintegrating.

"By the way Konnan, did you watch the show this week? Did you watch SmackDown? [I watched SmackDown, yes.] They're definitely doing something with the Kevin Owens being off the rails. And I'm wondering if it's gonna end up with him getting recruited by The Bloodline. Like, I don't know. They're definitely doing something that's going to lead to something here with that," said Disco Inferno.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had earlier defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of the Champions 2023.

What do you make of Natalya's comment about The Hart Foundation and Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

