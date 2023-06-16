The Bloodline could surprisingly recruit former top enemy on WWE SmackDown, according to Disco Inferno 

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed the possibility of The Bloodline surprisingly recruiting Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

Owens feuded with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for several months. After Sami Zayn turned on the stable, the two real-life best friends joined forces to defeat The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Last month, The Prizefighter and his partner beat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain their title at Night of Champions.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno suggested that The Bloodline could recruit Owens.

"By the way Konnan, did you watch the show this week? Did you watch SmackDown? [I watched SmackDown, yes.] They're definitely doing something with the Kevin Owens being off the rails. And I'm wondering if it's gonna end up with him getting recruited by The Bloodline. Like, I don't know. They're definitely doing something that's going to lead to something here with that," he said. [2:00 - 2:24]

Konnan says Roman Reigns cannot be compared to other WWE legends

Several fans consider Roman Reigns as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Konnan believes Reigns cannot be compared to legends like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino.

The former WCW star explained during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 that the comparison cannot be made because these legends were babyfaces while Reigns is a heel.

"You can't compare him to Bruno or Hogan or Bret [Hart] or the other guys or Cena because he's a heel. Those guys are babyfaces," he said.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

