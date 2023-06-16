Three Hall of Famers should return to WWE to put Roman Reigns on trial, according to former superstar

Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega believes the company should bring back Roman Reigns' uncle and father, Afa & Sika, and The Usos & Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, to participate in The Bloodline storyline.

Roman Reigns' stable has dominated the Stamford-based company over the past few years. However, The Bloodline is now seemingly crumbling as The Tribal Chief kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group after he was superkicked by the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Jimmy's brother, Jey, is yet to decide whether he will stay or leave the stable.

In a recent interview with Johnny I Pro Show, Savio Vega suggested that Afa, Sika, and Rikishi return to WWE to put Reigns on trial:

"One of the things that I'd do right now is have a big table of big Samoan reunion. Have Afa and Sika there. The old-timers. Have Rikishi there. Have the family there. Hey, have everybody there and have Roman Reigns there too. [Who is the real Tribal Chief?] Yeah, exactly, like a court, a wrestler's court. Do a wrestler's court right there. That could be fun," he said. [16:07 - 16:36]

The Puerto Rican also suggested that the company film the segment in Samoa or Hawaii, stating that it would be something different.

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Rey Mysterio at a WWE live event

Roman Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event to retain his title. The Tribal Chief is now scheduled to put his championship on the line against Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at a live event on June 17th.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan disclosed his desire to see The Master of the 619 go head-to-head against The Tribal Chief. He also revealed that he would like The Bloodline to fight LWO.

"[What do you think about Rey Mysterio vs Roman?] That's a great idea and I like The Bloodline vs. LWO. Bloodline vs. LWO would be a good idea too. And the reason Rey is in such great shape [is] because he's like all the high-caliber athletes like LeBron James. They invest money into their bodies," he said.

