Roman Reigns cannot be compared to WWE legends like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, or Bruno Sammartino, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently explained why Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns cannot be compared to John Cena, Hulk Hogan, or Bruno Sammartino.

The Tribal Chief has been dominating the Stamford-based company for several years. After capturing the Universal Championship in 2020, he unified it with the WWE Title in 2022. He has now exceeded 1000 days as the Universal Champion. Several fans and wrestlers now believe that Reigns is the greatest superstar in the company's history.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan answered a fan's question on whether Reigns is on the same level as legends like Sammartino, Hogan, Cena, Bret Hart, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"You can't compare him to Bruno or Hogan or Bret or the other guys or Cena because he's a heel. Those guys are babyfaces," he said. [From 00:23 to 00:37]

Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno then claimed that Reigns is a better actor than Sammartino and Hogan.

"I'll say this, I would say Roman's acting skills are better than Bruno and Hogan. Maybe not Austin and Rock but bro, the level of like his vignettes and everything, he's far better than Bruno was. Bruno wasn't like an actor, he was just 'ahhhh.' Hogan was like, 'let me tell you something brother.' You know, so, yeah, I'd say he's definitely way up there," he explained. [From 00:40 to 01:09]

Konnan would like to see Roman Reigns face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Konnan has a close friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran praised The Master of the 619 for investing in his body like high-caliber athletes.

The former WCW star also disclosed that he would like to see Mysterio go head-to-head against Roman Reigns.

"[What do you think about Rey Mysterio vs Roman?] That's a great idea and I like The Bloodline vs. LWO. Bloodline vs. LWO would be a good idea too," he said.

Mysterio is scheduled to challenge The Tribal Chief for his championship at a live event later this month.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Roman will defend his title on June 17 at a house show against Rey Mysterio. Roman will defend his title on June 17 at a house show against Rey Mysterio. https://t.co/n1ejaT8B78

