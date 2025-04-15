"That blows my mind" - Cody Rhodes compared to his father, Dusty, by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has been WWE's top guy for a year now. The American Nightmare has defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against a plethora of big names, such as AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. That said, his booking is once again under fire by a veteran.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo compared Cody Rhodes to his father, Dusty Rhodes, noting the latter was one of the top three creative people in the business's history.
"Well, you know what blows me away? We just brought up the Black Scorpion. My mind immediately went to the Midnight Rider... Cody is the son of Dusty Rhodes. If I had to say, I swear, Chris, and then I'm going to get your opinion on this. If I had to tell you off the top of my head, the three most creative people in the history of professional wrestling, I would say Dusty, Flair, and Savage."
He continued:
"I mean, Cody had a father that was so creative and charismatic, and the Midnight Rider and the promos and the lisp and like a character of all characters. This was your dad, and you just gave us this vanilla guy... that blows my mind. I don't understand that for the life of me, man." [From 47:59 onwards]
Cody Rhodes will main event WrestleMania 41 Night 2 against John Cena this Sunday in Las Vegas. Can the American Nightmare successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Championship? It remains to be seen.
