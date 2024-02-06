"That cash in would be legendary" - WWE fans want to see 24-year-old star win the Money in the Bank match

WWE fans were treated to a 24-year-old star’s debut on SmackDown last week. Many people now want to see the newcomer win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will host the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in July 2024. Many top stars will be in contention to win the Money in the Bank briefcases as per tradition. Some fans want to see 24-year-old Tiffany Stratton win the Women’s Money in the Bank Match this year.

Stratton broke onto the scene in NXT. She became a popular figure in the women’s division and won the NXT Women’s Championship once in her career. She lost the title to Becky Lynch in an epic match that helped her get a big push.

This past week on SmackDown, Stratton signed with the blue brand to move to the main roster. The move was confirmed after her appearance in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

The Buff Barbie has a good fan following, and many people now see her as an early contender to win the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank Match. WWE fans took to X/Twitter to voice their pick recently.

Check out what fans had to say about Tiffany Stratton’s potential inclusion in the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Match:

Many fans are up for seeing Tiffany Stratton as Miss Money in the Bank this year.

A fan wants to see her get a long run with the briefcase in hand.

Others have some more creative ideas for the briefcase.

A fan wants to see Carmelo Hayes win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Others see Chelsea Green as the only alternative if Tiffany Stratton does not win the briefcase.

Chelsea Green is one of the favorites to win the Women's Money in the Bank Match this year. However, it would also make sense to put the briefcase on The Buff Barbie as she has proven herself in NXT and is capable of having a good run with it.

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is still holding the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase

The 2023 edition of Money in the Bank Premium Live Event was held in London, England. IYO SKY won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase at the show, while Damian Priest took home the men’s prize.

At SummerSlam 2023, the Damage CTRL member cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair after the latter won the WWE Women's Championship and defeated her to win the title for the first time. It was arguably the best win of her career.

Meanwhile, Priest has teased cashing in the contract on several occasions. Surprisingly, he still has not successfully cashed it in at the right moment.

Fans want to see The Archer of Infamy cash in the contract soon and get rid of it. He is not in a position to win a world title currently, especially with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship around his waist.

Do you want to see WWE strap a rocket to Tiffany Stratton’s back on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

