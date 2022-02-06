"That chicken"- Former superstar says Goldberg chose Roman Reigns because he's scared of him

WWE veteran Gillberg sent out many tweets reacting to Goldberg challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return on the latest edition of SmackDown and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He challenged Reigns to a title match at Elimination Chamber, which the latter accepted.

Duane Gill, who made a name for himself in the wrestling business as Gillberg, also reacted to the big return.

Gillberg shared a bunch of tweets, taking amusing shots at the WWE veteran.

The Real Gillberg @Duanegill3 @ryansatin He is fighting him because he is scared of what I’d do to him @ryansatin He is fighting him because he is scared of what I’d do to him

Goldberg wasn't fond of the Gillberg character when he was initially introduced

Goldberg was quite possibly the hottest act in WCW in the late 90s. He was pushed like a monster, and his winning streak of 173 straight matches made him a legit megastar.

WWE took a major shot at him back then by introducing Gillberg to fans. Gillberg was a parody of the WCW star, and the latter wasn't happy with WWE's antics one bit. He wanted to "cut everyone's head off" who came up with the idea of the parody gimmick.

Gillberg recently made quite a serious accusation against the former Universal Champion while appearing on the Who The Fook Are These Guys podcast.

"He [Goldberg] doesn't like me at all. I can't say for sure, but that's why I don't have action figures, I don't have T-shirts, I'm not in the video games... somebody has a thumb on top of me," said Gillberg.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg were set to collide at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Reigns backed out of the match mere days before the event due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE replaced Reigns with Braun Strowman, who defeated the Hall of Famer to win his first and only Universal title.

Reigns will face one of his biggest challenges to date at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Who will come out victorious when these two behemoths are done with each other?

