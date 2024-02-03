Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell tried to decode the ending of SmackDown featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes was set to confront Roman Reigns on the blue brand this week. He cut a promo on the Tribal Chief and mentioned that he would come after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but not at WrestleMania. Soon after, The Rock's music hit, and The People's Champ came out to the ring. Rocky hugged Cody, following which the American Nightmare left the ring. Rock and Roman then stared daggers at each other as the show went off the air.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that it was a classic ending by WWE, similar to what they used to do back in the day. He noted that the creative team ended the show on a cliffhanger, leaving the fans to speculate.

"That was a classic WWE/WWF ending... They're following the old adage, 'Let the fans do some thinking.' And they're thinking right now. Believe me," the wrestling veteran said. [From 7:27 onwards]

The Great One has hinted that he wanted to "sit at the Head of the Table." This week's confrontation has raised hopes in the minds of fans anticipating The Rock vs. Roman clash at WrestleMania 40. However, it remains to be seen what happens in Cody's story.

Many questions remain unanswered as WWE embarks on the Road to WrestleMania.

