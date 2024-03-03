"That was definitely hard" - Torrie Wilson addresses popular misconception while working controversial WWE segments

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place as usual ahead of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Torrie Wilson spoke about a popular misconception that fans have, for the work she did on several controversial segments with the company.

In 2001, Torrie Wilson made her way to the Stamford-based promotion. In 2008, Wilson was released from the promotion and retired. She was part of numerous bikini contests and raunchy segments with Vince McMahon and other stars during her time with the promotion.

Speaking on THREADS with McKenzie Mitchell, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about building swagger while working on-screen. During the conversation, Wilson revealed that it was uncomfortable and hard to dance in bikinis as the popular misconception made fans feel that it was easy for the star:

"Summoning that swagger for me was not only difficult when I was wrestling but even more difficult when I was dancing around in bikinis.... And, I think there's a misconception, like because I owned it, that I was super comfortable with it, but I wasn't. Like, that was definitely hard. But, again, if you walk through anything in life and look like that thing owns you, you're in trouble." (From 6:00 to 6:30)

While some of these segments were not controversial at the time, the company does not associate or try to recreate such segments anymore.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson on facing Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has made a name for herself under Triple H's creative regime as the WWE Women's World Champion. Mami hasn't been pinned in singles action since 2022 and she's set to enter WrestleMania XL as champion.

During a virtual signing at K+S Wrestlefest, Torrie Wilson was asked about her dream match and opponent in WWE. Here's what she had to say:

“If I could wrestle anyone today? I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley, but she’d kill me, but at least that would be fun."

In 2021, Torrie Wilson entered the Women's Royal Rumble match, which was eventually won by Bianca Belair.

