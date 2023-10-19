“I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley” - WWE Hall Of Famer wants to have a dream match with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been one of WWE’s most dominant stars as a member of The Judgment Day. She has held on to the Women’s World Champion since her win at Wrestlemania over The Queen Charlotte Flair. A Hall of Famer wants to get in the ring with the Australian in a dream match.

Torrie Wilson started her wrestling career on WCW before she moved to WWE. While she could never win a title during her run, she was still a popular star who earned her place in the WWE Hall of Fame. The 48-year old also appeared in the Playboy magazine during her time with the company.

Recently, at a virtual signing held by K+S Wrestlefest, the former wrestler was asked which current star she would like to step in the ring with. Her pick was the current Women's World Champion.

Here's what Wilson said:

“If I could wrestle anyone today? I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley, but she’d kill me, but at least that would be fun." (H/T Ringsidenews)

Rhea Ripley to defend her title in a five way match at WWE Crown Jewel

The Women’s World Championship will be defended in a fatal five way

The Nightmare has had a dominant run as the champion but her reign will face its biggest challenge yet in Saudi Arabia. The champion will defend her title against Nia Jax, Shayna Bazsler, Raquel Rodrigues and Zoey Stark at the same time. The match was made official this past week on RAW.

While the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE will be tough for Rhea Ripley, she is still confident. A fatal five way match means she doesn’t even need to be pinned to lose her title. It will be interesting to see how Rhea retains her title with all the odds stacked against her.

Would you like to see Torrie make a return to a WWE ring? What are your favorite Torrie Wilson moments from her time in the company? Let us know in the comments below.

Please give credit to K+S Wrestlefest along with Ringside News for the transcription, if you use any quotes from the article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches