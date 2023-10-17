Updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card after WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley in danger (October 16)

Here is your first look at the updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card after WWE RAW. Only one match was announced and made official during the October 16 episode of the Red brand live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Adam Pearce told Rhea Ripley that she will defend her Women’s World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler at Crown Jewel 2023. The match was booked after Mami confronted the new General Manager of WWE RAW.

All five women were involved in a huge brawl during Ripley’s non-title match against Baszler earlier during the show. The match was going smoothly until Nia Jax decided to intervene but was stopped in her tracks by Raquel Rodriguez.

Zoey Stark also showed up from the crowd to attack Jax. The mayhem reached the ring and caused the referee to end the match in no contest. Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark ganged up on Nia Jax inside the ring before Stark took them both out with a jumping kick.

With that being said, below is the updated Crown Jewel 2023 match card as of October 16, Monday.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark – Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship

Where will Crown Jewel 2023 take place?

The upcoming Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event will go down at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4. Riyadh also hosted Crown Jewel 2022, which saw Roman Reigns and Logan Paul in the main event.

Speaking of Logan Paul, the Maverick is set to be on SmackDown this week to confront WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The two are expected to go one-on-one for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

