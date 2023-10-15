New championship to finally be introduced? - 4 changes Adam Pearce could make as the General Manager of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce just got a massive promotion in WWE. While he has been an official for many years, Triple H announced that Pearce is now the official General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Notably, Scrap Daddy was a legendary pro wrestler before joining World Wrestling Entertainment. He first began wrestling in 1996 and became the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion before joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut full-time beginning in 2015.

Eight years later, Pearce has been a regular fixture on-screen and will now have a proper title befitting of his incredible work ethic. With the promotion, he will likely retain a regular presence on television. Who knows, Adam could end up being featured even more regularly.

Now that the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is in charge to a greater degree than ever before, he could institute some major changes on the red brand. This article will look at a handful of things he may do as part of his new role.

Below are four changes Adam Pearce could make as the General Manager of WWE RAW.

#4. Adam Pearce could finally introduce the Women's Intercontinental Championship

WWE's main roster features an incredible 38 women. That's 21 female stars on RAW, 14 on SmackDown, and 3 undrafted. This number includes some stars away for injury-related reasons, maternity leave, and those who more often manage than compete in the ring.

Still, it shows the company's progress in terms of its women's division over the years. Despite the wealth of women in the promotion, WWE's main roster only features three titles. One singles belt for each brand and the tag team titles.

Recently, Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship has served as a mid-card title. When she eventually loses it, Adam Pearce could choose to introduce a Women's Intercontinental Title on Monday Night RAW to help give more opportunity to more female stars.

In many ways, Becky's reign may be a test to see how a women's mid-card title would fare. Needless to say, it would be a success.

#3. He could make a new rule banning The Judgment Day members from being allowed to be ringside

Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is the most dominant faction on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley arguably runs the group despite the foursome claiming there are no leaders. Finn Balor and Damian Priest both step up when needed too. Dominik Mysterio is also part of the faction.

It could and likely should be argued that much of their success in WWE comes down to interference. Some of The Judgment Day members almost always interfere in each other's matches.

Adam Pearce is very aware of this and may look to change that going forward. The RAW General Manager may decide that The Judgment Day members will be barred from ringside for their stablemates' matches moving forward. Whether this would also apply to JD McDonagh remains to be seen.

#2. Adam Pearce could call up NXT stars to freshen things up

Friday Night SmackDown has been on a roll lately. Part of the WWE brand's success is thanks to some new and returning faces. Dragon Lee was called up from NXT, Nick Aldis is the new General Manager, and Carlito returned to the brand.

WWE RAW recently saw Nia Jax return, but by comparison, the red brand hasn't had nearly as many new or returning faces. However, that could change now that Adam Pearce is solely in charge of the show.

Stars such as Wes Lee and Cora Jade are seemingly waiting to be called up. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is a free agent who could join either RAW or SmackDown. Pearce signing her to the brand could give his show a major boost.

#1. He could split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

The RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles were unified last year when The Usos, who were the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. WWE has kept the belts paired up ever since.

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champions are Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The pair are extremely talented, but it may not make sense for them to appear on both brands regularly. Instead, Adam may make a major change.

With permission from Triple H and in conjunction with Nick Aldis, Adam may split the titles. SmackDown will get their belts back, while the RAW champions will keep their titles. From there, the belts could be potentially re-branded to the World Tag Team Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship for RAW and SmackDown, respectively.