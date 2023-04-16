"That doesn’t make any sense" - 11-time Champion shoots on Gunther before first-ever title match on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will have the biggest match of his life next week against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Woods is no stranger to the big stage, having won the tag team championship 11 times in his career. However, the New Day member did not win a singles title during his stint with WWE. The former King of the Ring winner will be looking to change that and add the IC title to his trophy cabinet.

On this week's SmackDown LowDown, Woods spoke with Megan Morant and said that the Ring General felt Xavier didn't respect the business. The New Day member clarified that he has given his life to the industry over the last two decades and will prove it to The Austrian Anomaly when they meet in the ring next week.

"Yes, Gunther is the most dominant Intercontinental Champion that we’ve had in recent memory. But the issue that Gunther has with me is that he thinks I don’t respect this industry because when my music hits I don’t come out stone faced looking bored. Because when I engage with the people and have a good time, because I’m living my literal dream, all of a sudden I don’t respect this industry? For 19 years I’ve been sacrificing, missing birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, because I don’t respect this industry? That doesn’t make any sense." [From 1:20 - 1:50]

Xavier Woods was in a backstage segment with Gunther

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Woods defeated LA Knight in a singles encounter. After the match, the 36-year-old star was in a jubilant mood and interrupted Imperium backstage.

Despite being asked to step away by Ludwig Kaiser, Xavier continued to pester them. This finally caught the attention of Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General invited The New Day member to step into the ring with him next week so that he could beat some respect into him.

