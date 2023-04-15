40-year-old star makes a strong statement ahead of WWE Draft following a controversial loss on SmackDown

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight threw a fired-up promo after an awful defeat next to the New Day's Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown tonight.

A few weeks ago, the New Day member defeated the former Million Dollar Champion in less than five minutes. Despite having a massive pop from the crowd for LA Knight, fans believe the company is burying him.

Tonight, Xavier Woods stole the victory by rolling up Knight with his tights, and the referee did not see it. After the match, the 40-year-old star, in a WWE Digital Exclusive, shared his furious reactions and claimed to be a rising star in the company.

"Here I am, I get to walk the walk of shame, ain't that right? Nahh, ahh! But here's the deal, the draft's coming up right around the corner. Am I going to be on RAW, am I going to be on SmackDown, am I going to be omnipresent anywhere I want to be? The bottom line is I am the fastest-rising star in SmackDown today," Knight said. [0:27 - 0:46]

This is the second time Woods has pinned LA Knight with quick work inside the ring. Since Knight called out the New Day member while playing WWE 2K23 on his PlayStation in the locker room, the latter has been frustrated.

What is next for LA Knight on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

