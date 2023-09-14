We can often spot celebrities ringside at WWE events as the company has a lot of famous fans. While many of them are just there to experience the event, there are also those who have been fans all their lives. One of those is “Scooby Doo” actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

Prinze has often talked about his love for wrestling and even appeared on WWE television several times. He was also part of the creative team for the company for a short duration before leaving in 2009. He hosts the podcast “Wrestling with Freddie” where he talks about the latest topics and trends in wrestling.

On one of the episodes of the podcast, he gave his thoughts on SmackDown star Grayson Waller. According to him, the Australian superstar has charisma that can take him a long way in the business.

You can read all his comments on the 33-year-old star below:

“Grayson Waller can wrestle and he has charisma, he has a chance to be a big star. I don’t think they found the right vein for him yet but that dude..that dude has something for sure,” Prinze said. (27:40 – 27:50)

Grayson Waller to host John Cena on “The Grayson Waller Effect” on WWE SmackDown

Waller will host John Cena on his popular talk show this Friday

16-time world champion John Cena made his return to WWE programming to incredible fanfare. The fact that he is sticking around for a while and will make regular SmackDown appearances has got the fans even more excited. However, there is no clear storyline or feud for the leader of the Cenation on the blue brand.

We might get a better idea of who Cena will be busy with for the next few weeks after SmackDown. Grayson Waller welcomes John Cena as a guest on his talk show and while it’ll definitely be fun to watch the two go back and forth on the mic, people are hoping this will be an opportunity to get more clarity about who Cena will be occupied with on his return.

Do you agree with Freddie that Grayson Waller can be a huge star? Let us know in the comments below-